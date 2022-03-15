Dr. Millard Tierce, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tierce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Millard Tierce, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Millard Tierce, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Cook Children's Medical Center and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Tierce works at
Locations
Fort Worth Allergy & Asthma Associates4200 S Hulen St Ste 230, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 315-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Cook Children's Medical Center
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Not only are the nurses (especially Elora) & front desk managers highly skilled & helpful, Dr Tierce is an amazing doctor who has treated me like family. His bedside manner is comforting & educational. He speaks clearly, plainly, & encourages questions about nearly anything. If you need an allergist that will finally help you on your journey to reducing your allergies, this clinic is the one. They just merged with a bigger allergy company so the office is having some growing pains but that doesn't mean that your care will be impeded at all. Also, this office treats veterans with respect & patience. A much needed joy as dealing with the Department of Veteran's Affairs is never easy. This office will help with any back and forth between the VA and the veteran patient. I'm glad I was referred to this clinic. They've been a top notch service for me and my pesky allergies.
About Dr. Millard Tierce, DO
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1528230687
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University Chldns Hosp MI
- Children's Medical Center Dallas / UT Southwestern
- Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tierce has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tierce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tierce works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Tierce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tierce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tierce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tierce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.