Dr. Millard Zisser, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Millard Zisser, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from MAIMONIDES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Zisser works at Gene C. Liu M.d. Inc in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Hives and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gene C. Liu M.d. Inc
    8631 W 3rd St Ste 225E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 659-2770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Hives
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Hives
Contact Dermatitis

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 28, 2022
    Compared to other dermatologists I’ve worked with I’d rate Dr. Zisser very highly. I’m going back in soon for follow-up and hope it goes as well.
    Tom P. — Dec 28, 2022
    About Dr. Millard Zisser, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346264793
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAIMONIDES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

