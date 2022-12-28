Dr. Millard Zisser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zisser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Millard Zisser, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from MAIMONIDES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Gene C. Liu M.d. Inc8631 W 3rd St Ste 225E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 659-2770
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Compared to other dermatologists I’ve worked with I’d rate Dr. Zisser very highly. I’m going back in soon for follow-up and hope it goes as well.
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- MAIMONIDES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Zisser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zisser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zisser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zisser has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Hives and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zisser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zisser speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zisser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zisser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zisser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zisser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.