Overview of Dr. Millicent Comrie, MD

Dr. Millicent Comrie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Comrie works at Long Island College Center For Wmn in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Uterine Fibroids and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.