Dr. Millicent Muir, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their residency with Stamford Hospital
Dr. Muir's Office Locations
The Best U Now4101 S Hospital Dr Ste 11, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 446-6464
New Hope Obgyn1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 201, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 442-0174
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Stamford Hospital
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- CHATTANOOGA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muir speaks French and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Muir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.