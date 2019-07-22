Dr. Millicent Trevett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trevett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Millicent Trevett, MD
Overview of Dr. Millicent Trevett, MD
Dr. Millicent Trevett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Trevett works at
Dr. Trevett's Office Locations
Suburban Womens Healthcare PC3620 Sheridan Dr Ste 200, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 876-5512
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really like Dr. Trevett. She’s quick and to the point, but I also trust her with medical decisions and know that she is thorough when needed. I appreciate that she has early morning hours that are flexible for working individuals. However, I wish her office staff was kinder! There have been a few times I almost switched doctors just because of how nasty the secretary or nurse was to me. I’m a pretty tough person but they’ve said awful things to me in the past. I keep sucking it up though because I find it worth it to see Dr. Trevett.
About Dr. Millicent Trevett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trevett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trevett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trevett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trevett works at
Dr. Trevett has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trevett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Trevett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trevett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trevett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trevett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.