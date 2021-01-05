Dr. Millie Behera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Millie Behera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Millie Behera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University Saskatchewan and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Behera works at
Locations
Bloom Reproductive Institute PLLC8415 N Pima Rd Ste 290, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 434-6565
Bloom Reproductive Institute2680 S Val Vista Dr Ste 140 Bldg 8, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 434-6565
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Behera and her staff are truly AMAZING - for so many reasons - and I don't use that word lightly! My husband & I had been trying to get conceive for 17 years - yes, you read that right - 17 years! Over the years we'd been to numerous fertility doctors all over the Valley (and almost always felt we were just a number to them, or worse - we were a bother to them & their staff) so after 4 failed IVF attempts with the clinic we'd been with - and only one last chance left - we decided to switch to Dr. Behera and we are SO incredibly grateful that we did! Thanks to her knowledge & expertise, we are now 21 weeks pregnant with our healthy baby! However, I honestly would have written a wonderful review about Bloom & Dr. Behera even if we hadn't gotten pregnant because of how incredibly well we were treated and cared for the whole time. Every staff member we interacted with throughout the entire process was so kind and so gentle - they made you feel like they really cared about you.
About Dr. Millie Behera, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1912932559
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- University of Western Ontario
- London Health Sciences Centre
- University Saskatchewan
- University of Saskatchewan
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behera works at
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Behera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behera.
