Dr. Millie Behera, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (114)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Millie Behera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University Saskatchewan and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Behera works at Bloom Reproductive Institute PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bloom Reproductive Institute PLLC
    8415 N Pima Rd Ste 290, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 434-6565
  2. 2
    Bloom Reproductive Institute
    2680 S Val Vista Dr Ste 140 Bldg 8, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 434-6565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Adenomyosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Adenomyosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Patient Ratings (114)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 05, 2021
    Dr. Behera and her staff are truly AMAZING - for so many reasons - and I don't use that word lightly! My husband & I had been trying to get conceive for 17 years - yes, you read that right - 17 years! Over the years we'd been to numerous fertility doctors all over the Valley (and almost always felt we were just a number to them, or worse - we were a bother to them & their staff) so after 4 failed IVF attempts with the clinic we'd been with - and only one last chance left - we decided to switch to Dr. Behera and we are SO incredibly grateful that we did! Thanks to her knowledge & expertise, we are now 21 weeks pregnant with our healthy baby! However, I honestly would have written a wonderful review about Bloom & Dr. Behera even if we hadn't gotten pregnant because of how incredibly well we were treated and cared for the whole time. Every staff member we interacted with throughout the entire process was so kind and so gentle - they made you feel like they really cared about you.
    About Dr. Millie Behera, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912932559
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University
    • University of Western Ontario
    • London Health Sciences Centre
    • University Saskatchewan
    • University of Saskatchewan
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
