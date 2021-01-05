Overview

Dr. Millie Behera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University Saskatchewan and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Behera works at Bloom Reproductive Institute PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.