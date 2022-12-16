Dr. Long has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millie Long, MD
Overview
Dr. Millie Long, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They completed their fellowship with University of North Carolina, Preventive Medicine, NC, USA
Dr. Long works at
Locations
Carolina Clinic At Unc for Executives300 Meadowmont Village Cir, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Directions (919) 966-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Long is an amazing doctor! I really love her. She is the best in my book. So caring.
About Dr. Millie Long, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1336101914
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina, Preventive Medicine, NC, USA
- University Of Alabama Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Alabama, AL, USA
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long works at
Dr. Long has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.