Dr. Milo Vassallo, MD
Overview
Dr. Milo Vassallo, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Brooklyn Heights300 Cadman Plz W Ste 1301, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 208-4449Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthSmart
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Overall satisfactory.
About Dr. Milo Vassallo, MD
- Allergy
- 20 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1881770741
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vassallo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vassallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vassallo speaks Italian.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Vassallo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vassallo.
