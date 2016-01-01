See All Nephrologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Milos Budisavljevic, MD

Nephrology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Milos Budisavljevic, MD

Dr. Milos Budisavljevic, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SARAJEVO / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Budisavljevic works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Infection, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Secondary Renovascular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Budisavljevic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

