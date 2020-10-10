Dr. Milton Addington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Addington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milton Addington, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Milton Addington, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Magnolia Regional Health Center.
Locations
-
1
Stern Cardiovascular Foundation Inc.8060 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 271-1000
-
2
Stern Cardiovascular Foundation Inc7362 Southcrest Pkwy, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 271-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Magnolia Regional Health Center
He is thorough, attentive and caring; everything a competent physician should be. His office is pretty convenient and well run. I have be going to him for years.
About Dr. Milton Addington, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1790752566
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
