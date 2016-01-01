Overview of Dr. Milton Armstrong, MD

Dr. Milton Armstrong, MD is an Oncology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Armstrong works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.