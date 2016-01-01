Dr. Milton Caban, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milton Caban, DDS
Overview
Dr. Milton Caban, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Diberville, MS.
Dr. Caban works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental3661 Sangani Blvd, Diberville, MS 39540 Directions (844) 229-7184
-
2
Aspen Dental1616 Highway 45 N, Columbus, MS 39705 Directions (844) 227-0101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caban?
About Dr. Milton Caban, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1194330597
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caban accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caban works at
Dr. Caban has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.