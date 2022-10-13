Dr. Milton Coll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milton Coll, MD
Dr. Milton Coll, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Hosp. of the Med. Col. of Penn. and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Urological Associates PC3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 305, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CHAMPVA
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I first met Dr Coll on a Friday in the emergency room 12 years ago. By that Wednesday I had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor on my bladder. I have followed up with Dr Call since that time and I have highly recommended him to others. He has always made me feel comfortable and also always takes the time to answer any questions. I feel very lucky he was the Dr who saw me in the emergency room. I give him 5 stars in every aspect of his practice.
- Urologic Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1487657086
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Hosp. of the Med. Col. of Penn.
- Hosp. of the Med. Col. of Penn.
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
