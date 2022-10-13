Overview of Dr. Milton Coll, MD

Dr. Milton Coll, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Hosp. of the Med. Col. of Penn. and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Coll works at Urological Associates PC in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Diverticulum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.