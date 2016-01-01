Overview of Dr. Milton Drake Jr, MD

Dr. Milton Drake Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Lowell General Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Drake Jr works at Atrius Health in Burlington, MA with other offices in Chelmsford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.