Dr. Milton Gedallovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gedallovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milton Gedallovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Milton Gedallovich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Gedallovich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology and Hepatology Associates of South Florida603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 258, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 430-2343
-
2
Memorial Hospital West703 N Flamingo Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 430-2343TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Venture Ambulatory Surgical Center16853 NE 2nd Ave Ste 400, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (954) 430-2343
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gedallovich?
About Dr. Milton Gedallovich, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1033153952
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gedallovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gedallovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gedallovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gedallovich works at
Dr. Gedallovich has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gedallovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gedallovich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gedallovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gedallovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gedallovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.