Dr. Milton Gedallovich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Gedallovich works at Howard A Rubenstein MD in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in North Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.