Dr. Milton Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Milton Harris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.
Novant Health Cardiology Winston Salem186 KIMEL PARK DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7752
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1962469049
- Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem|Stanford University Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Chest Pain and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.