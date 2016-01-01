Overview

Dr. Milton Harris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at Novant Health Cardiology Winston Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Chest Pain and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.