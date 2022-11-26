Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milton Jimenez, MD
Overview of Dr. Milton Jimenez, MD
Dr. Milton Jimenez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Jimenez works at
Dr. Jimenez's Office Locations
Milton A Jimenez MD PA12002 SW 128th Ct Ste 204, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 234-3408
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr. Jimenez because He is not only a good doctor . He is a wonderful human been that make you feel like family. He is not superman , superhero, He may not do Miracles, after all He is not Jesus, but make me feel better , That it is what a Good doctor do , Right?
About Dr. Milton Jimenez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1437148384
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Jimenez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.
