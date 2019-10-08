Overview

Dr. Milton Johnson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland.



Dr. Johnson works at Borland Groover in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Duodenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.