Overview of Dr. Milton Kahn, MD

Dr. Milton Kahn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Kahn works at The Eye Care & Surgery Center in Westfield, NJ with other offices in Warren, NJ and Iselin, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.