Dr. Milton Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milton Kahn, MD
Overview of Dr. Milton Kahn, MD
Dr. Milton Kahn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Kahn works at
Dr. Kahn's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Care & Surgery Center592 Springfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 789-8999Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Warren Office10 Mountain Blvd Ste B, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions
-
3
Eye Care & Surgery Center517 US Highway 1 S Ste 1100, Iselin, NJ 08830 Directions (732) 636-7355Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kahn?
Excellent Professional. Knowledgeable, pleasant disposition, & efficient. I am a 30 year Diabetic needing his expert care for more than the last 15 years. Would trust him with your fragile or diseased eyes; I have trusted him with mine & he has done right by my eyes. Had over 100 appointments with him, thus far. Not too talkative; come with your questions.
About Dr. Milton Kahn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750477006
Education & Certifications
- Wash University Mc Barnes Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahn works at
Dr. Kahn speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.