Dr. Milton Krisiloff, MD
Overview of Dr. Milton Krisiloff, MD
Dr. Milton Krisiloff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Krisiloff's Office Locations
Santa Monica Health Center2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 1165, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-7766
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krisiloff saved my life in Feb. of 1981 to Jan 1982. I suffered Kidney Failure at the birth of my son. Not a day goes by that I don't thank Dr. Krisiloff and he is included in my prayers on a daily basis. Not any kidney involvement whatsoever since you released me from care. I am 66 now, still do roofing, paver/ masonary work and use every day to its fullest. Thank You for giving me my life back. Love you forever, Theresa Caparco.
About Dr. Milton Krisiloff, MD
- Urology
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- TRINITY COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krisiloff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krisiloff accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krisiloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krisiloff has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Prostatitis and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krisiloff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Krisiloff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krisiloff.
