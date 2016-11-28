Overview of Dr. Milton Legrand, MD

Dr. Milton Legrand, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Legrand works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.