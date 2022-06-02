Dr. Milton McNichol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNichol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milton McNichol, MD
Overview
Dr. Milton McNichol, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Longwood, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Fertility Center of Orlando1912 Boothe Cir Ste 200, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (407) 327-1765
Fertility Center of Orlando1000 N Maitland Ave, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 345-9006
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Entire process was explained thoroughly and we followed it, everyone on the team explained any questions we needed. Very very caring organization
About Dr. Milton McNichol, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497848626
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- White Memorial Medical Center
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Union College
