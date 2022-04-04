Overview

Dr. Milton Ochieng, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Progress West Hospital.



Dr. Ochieng works at BJC Medical Group Women's Health Care at Progress West in O Fallon, MO with other offices in Quincy, IL and Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.