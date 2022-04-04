Dr. Milton Ochieng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ochieng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milton Ochieng, MD
Overview
Dr. Milton Ochieng, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Progress West Hospital.
Locations
Progressive Gastrointestinal & Heptology Specialists20 Progress Point Pkwy Ste 206, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 344-1073
Blessing Physician Services Gastroenterology927 Broadway St Ste 300, Quincy, IL 62301 Directions (217) 214-6230
Cardiology Diagnostics10 Hospital Dr, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 916-7272
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Progress West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ochieng is wonderfully kind, caring, and professional. He is thorough, precise, and honest. His bedside manner is sweet, gentle and reassuring. Best Gastroenterologist I, or anyone, could ever want.
About Dr. Milton Ochieng, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1477717080
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
