Dr. Milton Schleve, MD
Overview
Dr. Milton Schleve, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Denver - 1960 Ogden St1960 N Ogden St Ste 555, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (970) 387-7686Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Denver - 3540 S Poplar St3540 S Poplar St Ste 300, Denver, CO 80237 Directions (303) 276-7879Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Everything was efficient, friendly and professional.
About Dr. Milton Schleve, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
