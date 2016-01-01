Overview of Dr. Milton Shaw, MD

Dr. Milton Shaw, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boerne, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shaw works at Centric Physician Group in Boerne, TX with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.