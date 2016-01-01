Overview

Dr. Milton Smith, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Duke Endocrinology in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.