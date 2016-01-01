Dr. Milton Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milton Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Milton Smith, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
UC Physicians Endocrinology222 Piedmont Ave Ste 6300, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Milton Smith, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1790726446
Education & Certifications
- Ind U MC
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Medical College of Virginia
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.