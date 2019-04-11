Dr. Milton Stern, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milton Stern, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Milton Stern, DPM
Dr. Milton Stern, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi.
Dr. Stern's Office Locations
Family Footcare, PC29355 Northwestern Hwy Ste 110, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 945-1000Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Stern by accident while visiting another doctor in the same office building. What a marvelous discovery! He and Dr. Pavicic are both excellent practitioners as well as kind and caring individuals. I travel there from Dearborn, MI and find the trip well worth my time. I will never go elsewhere!
About Dr. Milton Stern, DPM
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1760486278
Education & Certifications
- Sidney A. Sumby Memorial Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Bradlley University
Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
479 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
