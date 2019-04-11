Overview of Dr. Milton Stern, DPM

Dr. Milton Stern, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi.



Dr. Stern works at Family Footcare, P.C. in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.