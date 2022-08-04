Overview of Dr. Milton Swaby, MD

Dr. Milton Swaby, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.



They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.