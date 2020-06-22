See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Norcross, GA
Dr. Milton White, MD

Internal Medicine
2.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Milton White, MD

Dr. Milton White, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norcross, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. White works at Clinica Alianza Latina in Norcross, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. White's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clinica Alianza Latina
    5775 Jimmy Carter Blvd Ste 400B, Norcross, GA 30071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 271-4611

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Anxiety
Obesity
Fibromyalgia
Anxiety
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Jun 22, 2020
Excelente profesional de la salud. Te escucha!!! Te brinda alternativas para mejora u salud.
Awilda Otero — Jun 22, 2020
About Dr. Milton White, MD

  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295716579
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Ny Med College
Medical Education
  • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Milton White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. White works at Clinica Alianza Latina in Norcross, GA. View the full address on Dr. White’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

