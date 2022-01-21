Overview

Dr. Milton Wong, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine.



Dr. Wong works at Desert Endocrinology in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Hyperthyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.