Overview of Dr. Milvia Pleitez, MD

Dr. Milvia Pleitez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Pleitez works at Houston Methodist Department of Neurology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.