Dr. Milvia Pleitez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Milvia Pleitez, MD
Dr. Milvia Pleitez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Pleitez works at
Dr. Pleitez's Office Locations
Houston Methodist Department of Neurology6560 Fannin St Ste 802, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3335
- 2 7200 Cambridge St Fl 9, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Milvia Pleitez for more than 15 years. It started at Methodist and continued at Baylor after she changed jobs. She is an exceptional doctor who cares and listens. She is knowledgeable and she loves her job.
About Dr. Milvia Pleitez, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104846583
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pleitez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pleitez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pleitez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pleitez works at
Dr. Pleitez has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pleitez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pleitez speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Pleitez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pleitez.
