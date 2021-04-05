Overview

Dr. Mimi Balch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Balch works at Ocala Family Medical Center in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.