Overview

Dr. Mimi Chang, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.



Dr. Chang works at Integrated Pain Care Center in Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Acupuncture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.