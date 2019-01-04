Dr. Mimi Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mimi Kang, MD
Overview of Dr. Mimi Kang, MD
Dr. Mimi Kang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.
Dr. Kang works at
Dr. Kang's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Kisco105 S Bedford Rd Ste 305, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-4900
-
2
Westchester Health Internal Medicine at Yorktown Heights1838 Commerce St, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Directions (914) 241-4900
-
3
Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Valhalla465 Columbus Ave, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 401-8010
-
4
Westchester Health401 Columbus Ave, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 761-6222
-
5
Westchester Health Associates322 Underhill Ave, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Directions (914) 241-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kang?
Dr. Kang is a wonderful doctor & person. She is very pleasant & concerned about a patients well-being & will address any issue you have. You never feel rushed or comfortable during a visit. I highly recommend Dr. Kang.
About Dr. Mimi Kang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437210812
Education & Certifications
- St Luke'S-Roosevelt Hsp Ctr, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- St Lukes Roosevelt Med Center|St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center, New York, NY - OB/GYN
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kang works at
Dr. Kang speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.