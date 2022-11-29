Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mimi Lin, MD
Dr. Mimi Lin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal.
Center for Neurogastroenterology An2340 Clay St, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 600-1138
899 Valencia Street Care center899 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110 Directions (415) 600-6960
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Top expert in the field. Only deserves 5 Star with the expertise and education earned an devotion to field. Other lesser reviews are a joke, I may add all during Covid period are just ridiculous administrative complaints. Drove 5 hours from Lincoln Ca today for the honor to have such expertise in this specialty. If your looking for babysitting stay local and chronic complainers stop with the slander reviews below 5. Doctor Lin deserves the highest respect, honor and praise! This Doctor attended Albert Einstein Medical in NY for %Sake! Thank You Dr. Lin you are greatly appreciated for your brilliant minded care and service. AH
- Gastroenterology
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1659588457
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.