Dr. Mimi Phan, MD
Dr. Mimi Phan, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX.
Houston Surgical Group - Dotson Road13219 Dotson Rd Ste 210, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 955-0338Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
North Cypress Medical Center POB -1/ HWY 29021216 Northwest Fwy Ste 430, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 955-0338Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Pediatrics Infectious Disease Specialist of Hous11302 Fallbrook Dr Ste 205, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 955-0338
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Pham is hands down my favorite doctor. I have some serious chronic health issues and see several specialists and Dr Phan is the best. She always makes time when I am sick, she listens well and asks questions. She works well with my other doctors. She also is willing to think outside the box when needed. The office staff could be better at passing messages and returning calls but they are friendly.
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Phan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.
