Dr. Mimi Ton, MD

Pediatrics
3.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mimi Ton, MD

Dr. Mimi Ton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Ton works at Pediatric Specialty Center in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6522

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Constipation
Nausea
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Nausea
Abdominal Pain

Constipation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    May 02, 2016
    We were very pleased with our visit with Dr. Ton. She took her time with us and listened to our concerns. She provided great suggestions and insight that pointed us in the right direction.The staff was very friendly and made our child feel warm and welcome.
    Joy D. in Totowa, NJ — May 02, 2016
    • Pediatrics
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Vietnamese
    • 1033178355
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia U/Presbyterian Med Ctr&amp;amp;Chldrns Hosp|Columbia U/Presbyterian Med Ctr&amp;Chldrns Hosp
    Residency
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mimi Ton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ton works at Pediatric Specialty Center in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ton’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

