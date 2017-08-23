Dr. Mimi Yum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mimi Yum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mimi Yum, MD
Dr. Mimi Yum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Yum works at
Dr. Yum's Office Locations
Michelle Lafornara1 Brookline Pl Ste 423, Brookline, MA 02445 Directions (617) 566-1535
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yum is the best OB doctor I've ever had
About Dr. Mimi Yum, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins U
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
