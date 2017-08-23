Overview of Dr. Mimi Yum, MD

Dr. Mimi Yum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Yum works at Boston Obstetrics & Gynecology in Brookline, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.