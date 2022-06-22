Overview of Dr. Min Han, MD

Dr. Min Han, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Proctor Hospital.



Dr. Han works at Illinois Eye Center in Peoria, IL with other offices in Pekin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.