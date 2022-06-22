Dr. Min Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Min Han, MD
Dr. Min Han, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Proctor Hospital.
Illinois Eye Center8921 N Wood Sage Rd, Peoria, IL 61615 Directions (309) 243-2400
Harrington Ob. Gyn.2709 Broadway St, Pekin, IL 61554 Directions (309) 243-2400
- Proctor Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Han I can't thank enough. He's been helping me since 2013 when he repaired a detached retina in one eye and a month later a torn retina in the other. I'd be completely blind if not for this caring and very skilled doctor. As far as I'm concerned he's the very best! I'll never begin to repay him enough for what he's done for me. Thank God he went into this profession.
About Dr. Min Han, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Bert M. Glaser National Retina Institute
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Han has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
