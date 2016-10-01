Dr. Min Pan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Min Pan, MD
Overview of Dr. Min Pan, MD
Dr. Min Pan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They graduated from Shanghai Medical University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Pan works at
Dr. Pan's Office Locations
SSM Health400 1st Capitol Dr Ste 407, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (636) 946-1152
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She takes her time to listen and go over all the details with you.
About Dr. Min Pan, MD
- Neurology
- English, Chinese
- 1184678393
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo.
- Shanghai Medical University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pan has seen patients for Epilepsy, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pan speaks Chinese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pan.
