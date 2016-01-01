Overview of Dr. Min Ren, MD

Dr. Min Ren, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Ren works at Beaumont Eye Associates Llp in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.