Overview

Dr. Min Song, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Lawrence General Hospital and UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.



Dr. Song works at North Worcester Gastroenterolgy in Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.