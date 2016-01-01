Dr. Min Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Min Song, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Min Song, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Lawrence General Hospital and UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.
Dr. Song works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Worcester Gastroenterolgy105 Erdman Way, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 466-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence General Hospital
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Song?
About Dr. Min Song, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1053575340
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- McGill University Teaching Hospitals
- McGill University Teaching Hospitals
- McGill U, Fac Med
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Song has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Song works at
Dr. Song has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.