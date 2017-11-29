Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Min Sun, MD
Overview of Dr. Min Sun, MD
Dr. Min Sun, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Sun's Office Locations
Oncology Hematology Association200 Delafield Rd Ste 3050, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 432-5855
- 2 200 Med Arts Bldg Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 781-3744
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sun saved my life, He went the extra mile and ordered a cat scan uncovering blood clots in both of my lungs. He listened and observed and believed me when other professionals did not. I will be forever grateful to him. He is also very concerned about quality of life. Cancer is no fun. It may come back but I will live the best life I can.. God bless you Cheryl Schmidt
About Dr. Min Sun, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English, German
- 1811961121
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
