Dr. Min Win, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Win is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Min Win, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Min Win, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Win works at
Locations
-
1
Steven D Cachero MD6700 N 1st St Ste 134, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 492-3054
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Win?
Staff was very kind and helpful ! Dr Win was excellent ! He took the time to walk me through the steps so I knew what to expect . Thank you Dr Win
About Dr. Min Win, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1316079619
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Win has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Win accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Win using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Win has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Win works at
Dr. Win has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Win on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Win. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Win.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Win, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Win appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.