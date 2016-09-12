Overview of Dr. Min Xu, MD

Dr. Min Xu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from ARMSTRONG COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Island Hospital.



Dr. Xu works at Mt Baker Rhuematology Center in Bellingham, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.