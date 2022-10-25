Overview of Dr. Mina Foroohar, MD

Dr. Mina Foroohar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Foroohar works at NW Neurosurgery Institute in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.