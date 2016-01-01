See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Mina Ghaly, MD

Pain Management
4.8 (127)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mina Ghaly, MD

Dr. Mina Ghaly, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Ghaly works at Einstein Pain Institute - Moss in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ghaly's Office Locations

    Einstein Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Moss
    1200 W Tabor Rd Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-7246
    Einstein Pain Institute - Moss
    9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 120, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-7246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Epidural Steroid Injections
Nerve Blocks
Acupuncture
Epidural Steroid Injections
Nerve Blocks

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 127 ratings
    Patient Ratings (127)
    5 Star
    (105)
    4 Star
    (21)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Ghaly's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Ghaly

    About Dr. Mina Ghaly, MD

    • Pain Management
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1407299902
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Isreal Deaconess Medical Center
    • Dartmouth Medical School
    • Anesthesiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mina Ghaly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghaly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghaly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghaly works at Einstein Pain Institute - Moss in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ghaly’s profile.

    127 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghaly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

