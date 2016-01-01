Dr. Mina Ghaly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghaly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mina Ghaly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mina Ghaly, MD
Dr. Mina Ghaly, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Ghaly works at
Dr. Ghaly's Office Locations
-
1
Einstein Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Moss1200 W Tabor Rd Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-7246
-
2
Einstein Pain Institute - Moss9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 120, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 456-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mina Ghaly, MD
- Pain Management
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1407299902
Education & Certifications
- Beth Isreal Deaconess Medical Center
- Dartmouth Medical School
- Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
