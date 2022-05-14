See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Cottonwood Heights, UT
Dr. Mina Gohari, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.4 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mina Gohari, MD

Dr. Mina Gohari, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Cottonwood Heights, UT. 

Dr. Gohari works at St. Mark's Senior Center in Cottonwood Heights, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Gohari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Union
    1275 E Fort Union Blvd Ste 150, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 260-3243
  2. 2
    St. Mark's Senior Health Center
    1160 E 3900 S Ste G200, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 260-3250
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Lone Peak Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Insomnia
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Treatment frequency



Insomnia
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Dyslipidemia
Hypothyroidism
  Migraine
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyuria
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shingles
Urinary Incontinence
Ear Ache
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Pollen Allergy
Tobacco Use Disorder
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Animal Allergies
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Cancer Screening
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dementia or Depression Screening
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetic Evaluation
Difficulty With Walking
Disability Evaluation
Drug Allergy Testing
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Geriatric Assessment
Health Screening
Heart Palpitations
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hypogonadism
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Fluid Test
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Mammography
Melanoma Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Postnasal Drip
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rapid Flu Test
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Test
Swine Flu
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Screening
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tuberculosis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Flutter
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Balanoposthitis
Bipolar Disorder
Boil
Breast Diseases
Bronchiectasis
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Cirrhosis
Cold Sore
Confusion
Contact Dermatitis
Dementia
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Wise Provider Networks
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 14, 2022
    Stellar
    Dee Zarkos — May 14, 2022
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gohari to family and friends

    Dr. Gohari's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gohari

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions