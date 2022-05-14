Overview of Dr. Mina Gohari, MD

Dr. Mina Gohari, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Cottonwood Heights, UT.



Dr. Gohari works at St. Mark's Senior Center in Cottonwood Heights, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.