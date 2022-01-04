Overview of Dr. Mina Ma, MD

Dr. Mina Ma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Ma works at UCLA Health in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.