Dr. Mina Saeed, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mina Saeed, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College, Chicago Il and is affiliated with Presence Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Saeed works at Surgical Associates of Evanston in Evanston, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Associates of Evanston -AMITA St. Francis Hospital
    800 Austin St Ste 563, Evanston, IL 60202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 316-4000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presence Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendicitis
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendicitis

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 09, 2022
    I'm extremly grateful Dr. Saeed was my sugeon. He LISTENS compassionately, and carefully considers your symptoms before deciding on surgery. I did have my gallbladder removed, and I felt really comfortable with him performing the surgery. I'd avoided this surgery for years. The fact that I was so comfortable with him speaks volumes about his ability with patients. The scars are small, I'm able to eat foods that I couldn't tolerate before, and the best part is - no more gallbladder attacks! If you are considering gallbladder removal, I recommend it, and highly recommend Dr. Saeed, 10/10. He's fantastic!
    C. Jeffries — Nov 09, 2022
    About Dr. Mina Saeed, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407292758
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Scripps Clinic/Green Hospital
    Residency
    • Uic/Mgh
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College, Chicago Il
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mina Saeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saeed works at Surgical Associates of Evanston in Evanston, IL. View the full address on Dr. Saeed’s profile.

    Dr. Saeed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saeed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saeed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saeed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

