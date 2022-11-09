Dr. Mina Saeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mina Saeed, MD
Dr. Mina Saeed, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College, Chicago Il and is affiliated with Presence Saint Francis Hospital.
Surgical Associates of Evanston -AMITA St. Francis Hospital800 Austin St Ste 563, Evanston, IL 60202 Directions (847) 316-4000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I'm extremly grateful Dr. Saeed was my sugeon. He LISTENS compassionately, and carefully considers your symptoms before deciding on surgery. I did have my gallbladder removed, and I felt really comfortable with him performing the surgery. I'd avoided this surgery for years. The fact that I was so comfortable with him speaks volumes about his ability with patients. The scars are small, I'm able to eat foods that I couldn't tolerate before, and the best part is - no more gallbladder attacks! If you are considering gallbladder removal, I recommend it, and highly recommend Dr. Saeed, 10/10. He's fantastic!
- General Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1407292758
- Scripps Clinic/Green Hospital
- Uic/Mgh
- Rush Medical College, Chicago Il
- General Surgery
Dr. Saeed speaks Arabic and Spanish.
